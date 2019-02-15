Present
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 09:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amazon to pay no federal taxes for 2nd year in a row: Report

The company almost doubled its profits from $5.6 billion in 2017, to $11.2 billion in 2018, yet it will not pay any taxes in Seattle.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Amazon, one of the richest companies in the world by market value, will pay no taxes for its second consecutive year, according to a report by Fortune.

The report quoted US-based Institute on Taxation and Economic (ITEP) policy report, which was published on 13 February.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The company, which is valued at around $800 billion, almost doubled its profits from $5.6 billion in 2017, to $11.2 billion in 2018. Amazon took the cherry on the icing by reporting a federal income tax rebate of $129 million in 2018, making its tax rate at -1 percent.

The think tank mentioned in the report stated that this was largely possible due to the Trump Administration's corporation-friendly tax cuts.

The think tank said that the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act reduced corporate tax rates from 35 percent to 21 percent, but left "a slew of tax loopholes that allow profitable companies to routinely avoid paying federal and state income taxes on almost half of their profits".

The Seattle-headquartered company was earlier in the news for avoiding payment of sales taxes, and even convinced Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan to repeal a tax meant to benefit homeless people.

The report quoted Bloomberg of a similar incentive that was proposed by New York City if it would build its headquarters there. It however resulted in public and political backlash, which led the company to cancel its Big Apple plans.

Tax benefits that Amazon receives also has attracted criticism from politicians.

Most notably, US President Donald Trump.

According to Oxfam, billionaires' fortunes across the world rose by 12 percent or $2.5 billion a day in 2018, whereas the poorest half of the world's population saw their wealth decline by 11 percent.
First Published on Feb 15, 2019 09:44 pm

tags #Amazon #Business #world

