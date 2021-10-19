MARKET NEWS

English
Amazon to hire 150,000 US workers for holiday shopping season

Amazon’s hiring plan comes during a major labor shortage and increased union activities in the United States that has led to companies increasing wages to attract workers during the crucial end-of-year shopping period.

Reuters
October 19, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

Amazon.com Inc said it plans to hire 150,000 seasonal workers in the United States during the holiday period, as the e-commerce giant prepares for a shopping season expected to be characterized by high demand and supply headaches.

Last year, the company announced 100,000 seasonal jobs, after it had already boosted staffing through the pandemic.

Last month, Amazon increased its average starting wage in the country to more than $18 an hour.

The seasonal roles will include sign-on bonuses of up to $3,000 and an additional $3 per hour depending on shifts, and Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia and Illinois are among the states that will have the highest number of seasonal jobs, Amazon said.

Department store chain Macy’s Inc in September announced plans to hire about 76,000 full- and part-time workers at its stores during the holiday season. Target Corp said it plans to take on 100,000 seasonal workers.

Amazon said last month it had started recruiting for 20,000 seasonal positions in the United Kingdom for the Christmas season.
Reuters
Tags: #Amazon #holiday shopping season #US #World News
first published: Oct 19, 2021 07:41 am

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

