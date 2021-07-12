MARKET NEWS

Amazon services down for multiple users

The issue affecting the sites was not immediately clear. Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. About 80% of the issues reported were with its website, while 15% was with its log in and 5% with its check-out, according to Downdetector.

Reuters
July 12, 2021 / 09:07 AM IST
Amazon.com Inc's platforms, including its online store site and Amazon Web Services, were down for multiple users late Sunday, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector. More than 37,00 user reports had indicated issues with Amazon's online store site, while about 280 users reported problems with the Amazon Web Services, according to Downdetector.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage could have affected a larger number of users.
first published: Jul 12, 2021 09:08 am

