App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 07:55 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Amazon says CEO Jeff Bezos willing to testify before US Congress

The company's attorney sent a letter to members of the House Judiciary Committee, saying Amazon had cooperated with the probe. "This includes making Jeff Bezos available to testify at a hearing with the other CEOs this summer," said the letter from Robert Kelner of Covington and Burling LLP.

Reuters

Amazon.com Inc said on Monday its founder and Chief Executive Jeff Bezos was willing to testify to a congressional panel investigating potential violations of U.S. antitrust law by big technology companies.

The company's attorney sent a letter to members of the House Judiciary Committee, saying Amazon had cooperated with the probe. "This includes making Jeff Bezos available to testify at a hearing with the other CEOs this summer," said the letter from Robert Kelner of Covington and Burling LLP.

The big four tech platforms - Alphabet Inc's Google, Apple Inc, Amazon and Facebook Inc - are under investigation by a House Judiciary Committee panel and the U.S. Justice Department. The Federal Trade Commission is probing Facebook and Amazon and U.S. state attorneys general are looking at Facebook and Google.

Close

Representative David Cicilline, chair of the committee's antitrust panel, said testimony from the CEOs was "essential to complete this bipartisan investigation into the state of competition in the digital marketplace."

related news

"The Antitrust Subcommittee will continue to use the tools at our disposal to ensure we gather whatever information is necessary," he said in a statement.

Kelner's letter said that Amazon and the committee would need to "resolve a number of questions regarding timing, format, and outstanding document production issues, all necessarily framed by the extraordinary demands of the global pandemic."

This would be the first time that Bezos has appeared before Congress, according to a source familiar with the company.

In early May, the committee demanded Bezos' testimony in the wake of a report that the online retailer uses data from third-party sellers to create competing products. Amazon's associate general counsel, Nate Sutton, had denied under oath last July that Amazon used sensitive information from independent sellers to develop Amazon products.

The letter also noted that Amazon had given the committee's antitrust panel more than 225,000 pages of documents and notes that the committee has not given a "binding commitment" that they would be confidential.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 16, 2020 07:50 am

tags #Amazon #Jeff Bezos #US Congress #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Repatriation flights on June 16: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on June 16: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Coronavirus in China | Beijing locks down residential areas, tests 90,000 people after spike in new cases

Coronavirus in China | Beijing locks down residential areas, tests 90,000 people after spike in new cases

New Zealand confirms two new COVID-19 cases after remaining coronavirus-free for 24 days

New Zealand confirms two new COVID-19 cases after remaining coronavirus-free for 24 days

most popular

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Coronavirus pandemic in India may peak in mid-November: Study

Coronavirus pandemic in India may peak in mid-November: Study

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.