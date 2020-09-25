172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|amazon-pushes-security-products-with-indoor-drone-and-car-alarm-5882311.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2020 07:18 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Amazon pushes security products with indoor drone and car alarm

The news reflects Amazon's growing security business since its acquisition of smart doorbell maker Ring in 2018, an effort that's drawn scrutinty from civil liberties advocates. It also represents Amazon's latest push into shoppers' homes, which evolved from package delivery years ago to gadgets that let consumers turn off the lights or stream media by voice command.

Reuters

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday announced a drone for recording security video inside homes and car products for alerting vehicle owners about attempted break-ins.

The news reflects Amazon's growing security business since its acquisition of smart doorbell maker Ring in 2018, an effort that's drawn scrutinty from civil liberties advocates. It also represents Amazon's latest push into shoppers' homes, which evolved from package delivery years ago to gadgets that let consumers turn off the lights or stream media by voice command.

Amazon's indoor drone, the Ring Always Home Cam available next year, aims to capture video where customers otherwise lack static cameras. It can show users video where an alarm has gone off, said Amazon Vice President Daniel Rausch.

Close

"It’s super reassuring to be able to get a view inside your home," he said in an interview. The device only records while flying, Ring said.

related news

The company also announced a car device that sounds an alarm when a break-in or bump is detected. It unveiled a vehicle security camera, and the Ring Car Connect software that works with other vehicle cameras for video play back and alerting. Tesla Inc is the first automaker whose models are compatible.

Ring devices have garnered criticism from civil liberties advocates such as the San Francisco-based Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), which has said the company should end partnerships with police.

"Amazon and other companies offer a high-speed digital mechanism by which people can make snap judgments about who does, and who does not, belong in their neighborhood, and summon police to confront them," EFF staff wrote in a June blog post.

Ring President Leila Rouhi said in an interview the company will never proactively share videos with law enforcement; users control what to share. Ring's aim is to give peace of mind, she said.

Amazon also announced a cloud-based gaming service called Luna, spherical Echo speakers and features for its voice assistant Alexa, like the ability to delete all prior recordings. Various subscriptions help Amazon monetize the products.

The new devices come as Amazon is working to maintain U.S. market share in smart speakers over rivals Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google.

Amazon's stock closed up 0.7%.
First Published on Sep 25, 2020 07:14 am

tags #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.