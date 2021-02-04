MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Amazon plans AI-powered cameras in delivery vans to improve driver safety

The company recently started rolling out camera-based safety technology across its delivery fleet, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Reuters
February 04, 2021 / 07:42 AM IST
E-commerce as a category has spent Rs 813 crore in first half of 2020. One company from this category Amazon Online India took the fourth spot in the top 10 advertisers' list with ad spend in the range of Rs 250 to Rs 350 crore. (Image: Amazon)

E-commerce as a category has spent Rs 813 crore in first half of 2020. One company from this category Amazon Online India took the fourth spot in the top 10 advertisers' list with ad spend in the range of Rs 250 to Rs 350 crore. (Image: Amazon)

Amazon.com has revealed plans to install AI-powered video cameras in its branded delivery vans, in a move that the world's largest e-commerce firm says would improve safety of both drivers and the communities in which they deliver.

The company recently started rolling out camera-based safety technology across its delivery fleet, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

"This technology will provide drivers real-time alerts to help them stay safe when they are on the road," the statement added.

The company's plans were earlier disclosed in an instructional video about the cameras, reported earlier in the day by technology publication the Information. (https://bit.ly/2MPF68U)

Amazon said in the video that the cameras, developed by transportation technology company Netradyne, use artificial intelligence (AI) to provide warnings about speeding and distracted driving among other things.

Close

Related stories

They have been shown to reduce collisions and improve driver behavior, Amazon's Karolina Haraldsdottir, a senior manager for last-mile safety, said in the video.

Amazon has come under some scrutiny in the past for accidents involving delivery drivers.

"Our intention with this technology is to set up drivers for success and provide them with support for being safer on road and handling incidents if and when they happen," Haraldsdottir said in the video.

The video explains that while the cameras will constantly record video, they only upload footage if triggered by actions like hard braking, driver drowsiness, following vehicles too closely.

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Reuters
TAGS: #World News
first published: Feb 4, 2021 07:20 am

Must Listen

Macro Minutes | Economist Rathin Roy decodes the Union Budget 2021 for Moneycontrol

Macro Minutes | Economist Rathin Roy decodes the Union Budget 2021 for Moneycontrol

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.