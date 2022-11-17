 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Amazon lays off some devices unit staff as it targets 10,000 cuts

Reuters
Nov 17, 2022 / 06:33 AM IST

The announcement, Amazon's first since media outlets including Reuters reported its layoff plans on Monday, heralded a dramatic shift for a company known for its job creation and added shape to the latest dismissals befalling the technology sector.

Amazon (Image: AP)

Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday said it has laid off some employees in its devices group as a person familiar with the company said it still targeted around 10,000 job cuts, including in its retail division and human resources.

Amazon executive Dave Limp in a blog post said the company had decided to consolidate teams in its devices unit, which popularized speakers that consumers command through speech. It notified the employees it cut on Tuesday.

"We continue to face an unusual and uncertain macroeconomic environment," he said. "In light of this, we've been working over the last few months to further prioritize what matters most to our customers and the business."

Plans, still in flux, to eliminate around 10,000 roles through reductions in more units would amount to about a 3% cut in Amazon's roughly 300,000-person corporate workforce. The company has offered voluntary buyouts to some human-resources staff, the source familiar with Amazon's job-cut plans said.

For years, the online retailer aimed to make Alexa, the voice assistant that powers gadgets it sells, ubiquitous and present to place any shopping order, even though it was unclear how widely users have embraced it for more complex tasks than checking the news or weather.