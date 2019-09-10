App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2019 10:19 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Amazon launches Prime service in challenging Brazil market

In a bid to dislodge established local e-commerce rivals including Magazine Luiza and Mercado Livre, Amazon is offering Prime subscribers unlimited nationwide free shipping and a maximum 48-hour delivery time in over 90 municipalities for goods ranging from clothes to electronics.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Amazon.com Inc said it will launch its Prime subscription service in Brazil on Tuesday as it seeks to broaden its footprint in Latin America's largest economy, where it has struggled against tough local competition.

In a bid to dislodge established local e-commerce rivals including Magazine Luiza and Mercado Livre, Amazon is offering Prime subscribers unlimited nationwide free shipping and a maximum 48-hour delivery time in over 90 municipalities for goods ranging from clothes to electronics.

Subscribers will also have access to movies, music, and digital books and magazines on the Prime platform, as Amazon looks to compete with online streaming services like Netflix.

Close

The Prime launch represents Amazon's boldest move in Brazil, where it launched in 2012 as a bookseller before adding other products to the platform.

related news

It has struggled to make inroads against the incumbents, with analysts flagging logistical, tax issues among the challenges the U.S. giant has had to overcome before launching more products and services.

"We went as fast as possible and as slowly as necessary," Jamil Ghani, Amazon Prime International Vice President, told Reuters.

The Brazilian Prime package will cost 9.90 reais ($2.42) a month, or 89.00 reais a year.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 10, 2019 10:16 am

tags #World News

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.