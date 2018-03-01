Amazon launches delivery business for merchants in Australia

Amazon.com Inc has launched its signature delivery business for third-party sellers in Australia, the company said in Sydney on Tuesday, marking the latest phase of its expansion on the continent.

The world's largest online retailer said it would pack and ship products on behalf of Australian merchants through its new Fulfillment by Amazon program, and it aimed to launch its fast-shipping club Prime for shoppers by mid-2018, according to a statement.

The move, in line with Amazon's play book in other countries, underscores how the company aims to speed up delivery for shoppers and make its services more compelling.