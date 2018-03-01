App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Feb 27, 2018 08:34 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Amazon launches delivery business for merchants in Australia

The world's largest online retailer said it would pack and ship products on behalf of Australian merchants through its new Fulfillment by Amazon program, and it aimed to launch its fast-shipping club Prime for shoppers by mid-2018, according to a statement.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Amazon.com Inc has launched its signature delivery business for third-party sellers in Australia, the company said in Sydney on Tuesday, marking the latest phase of its expansion on the continent.

The world's largest online retailer said it would pack and ship products on behalf of Australian merchants through its new Fulfillment by Amazon program, and it aimed to launch its fast-shipping club Prime for shoppers by mid-2018, according to a statement.

The move, in line with Amazon's play book in other countries, underscores how the company aims to speed up delivery for shoppers and make its services more compelling.

tags #Amazon #Australia #World News

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC