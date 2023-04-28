 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Amazon jolts investors with talk of cloud growth slowdown

Bloomberg
Apr 28, 2023 / 07:35 AM IST

Amazon Web Services revenue rose 16% to $21.4 billion in the first quarter as Amazon reported stronger-than-expected profit and sales in the period.

Amazon.com Inc. warned that growth in its cloud computing business is continuing to cool, dashing hopes that the company’s most profitable division was weathering a lackluster environment for technology spending.
Amazon Web Services revenue rose 16% to $21.4 billion in the first quarter as Amazon reported stronger-than-expected profit and sales in the period. While the cloud unit’s growth rate was higher than Wall Street projections, it was a record low since Amazon began breaking out AWS sales.

On a conference call Thursday after the results were released, executives jolted investors with the disclosure that sales growth in the unit had slowed further in April. The shares, which had jumped as much as 12% in extended trading, gave up those gains after the comments and fell 2%. Some analysts have speculated that as companies seek to trim technology costs, AWS growth could sink to single digits, a dramatic slowdown for a business that entered 2022 with quarterly sales gaining almost 40% year over year.

AWS is the largest seller of rented computing power and software services, a market it contests with rivals including Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google. The unit has been the main source of Amazon’s operating income for years, helping bankroll the company’s big bets in new areas even when Amazon struggled to turn a profit in its main online retail franchise. AWS is less profitable now than it was a year ago, which is partly the result of discounts offered in exchange for longer-term contracts as customers are cautious about their expenses, Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky said on a call with reporters.