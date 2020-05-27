App
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 07:57 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Amazon in advanced talks to buy self-driving startup Zoox: Report

The deal will value Zoox at less than the $3.2 billion it achieved in a funding round in 2018, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters

Amazon.com Inc is in advanced talks to buy self-driving startup Zoox Inc, in a move that would expand the e-commerce giant's reach in autonomous-vehicle technology, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The deal will value Zoox at less than the $3.2 billion it achieved in a funding round in 2018, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

An agreement may be weeks away and the discussions could still fall apart, the report added.

Close

Amazon has stepped up its investment in the car sector, participating in a $530 million funding round early last year in self-driving car startup Aurora Innovation Inc.

related news

Both Amazon and Zoox declined a Reuters request for comment.

First Published on May 27, 2020 07:45 am

tags #Amazon #self-driving startup #World News #Zoox

