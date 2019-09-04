Amazon fined 4 million euros in France over competition issues: Report

The decision by the Paris commercial court was not immediately available. Neither Amazon France, nor the French anti-consumer fraud office at the finance ministry, which had taken the matter to court, returned requests for comments.
First Published on Sep 4, 2019 07:55 am