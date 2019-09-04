App
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2019 08:08 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Amazon fined 4 million euros in France over competition issues: Report

The decision by the Paris commercial court was not immediately available. Neither Amazon France, nor the French anti-consumer fraud office at the finance ministry, which had taken the matter to court, returned requests for comments.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Online retail giant Amazon was fined 4 million euros ($4.5 million) by the Paris commercial court on Monday for introducing abusive clauses in its contracts with third-party vendors, French website Nextinpact reported.

The decision by the Paris commercial court was not immediately available. Neither Amazon France, nor the French anti-consumer fraud office at the finance ministry, which had taken the matter to court, returned requests for comments.

First Published on Sep 4, 2019 07:55 am

tags #World News

