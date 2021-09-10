MARKET NEWS

Amazon.com to cut cost of COVID-19 PCR test kits

The U.S. retailer said the price cut reflects its costs for selling the FDA-approved kit and is the result of a public-private partnership with the Biden administration.

Reuters
September 10, 2021 / 11:02 AM IST
In the four-page letter, a so-called 'show cause notice', the CCI asked Amazon why it should not take action and penalise the company for providing false information. (File Image)

Amazon.com said it will cut the cost of its direct-to-consumer COVID-19 PCR Test Collection kit to $36.99, a $3 price reduction.

The U.S. retailer said the price cut reflects its costs for selling the FDA-approved kit and is the result of a public-private partnership with the Biden administration.

The White House said Thursday that Amazon, Walmart, and Kroger will sell at home rapid COVID-19 tests at-cost for the next three months.
