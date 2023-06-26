English
    Amazon cloud unit to invest nearly $8 billion in Ohio

    The e-commerce giant, which has invested $6.3 billion in the state since 2015, has been increasing its spending to meet a rise in demand for cloud services from corporate and government bodies.

    Reuters
    June 26, 2023 / 09:06 PM IST
    Amazon.com's cloud computing division would invest $7.8 billion through 2030 in Ohio to expand its data center operations, it said on Monday.

    The e-commerce giant, which has invested $6.3 billion in the state since 2015, has been increasing its spending to meet a rise in demand for cloud services from corporate and government bodies.

    Amazon said the new investment will create hundreds of jobs and support thousands at local businesses through construction, operations and maintenance on-site at Amazon Web Service facilities.

    The company had in January said it plans to invest another $35 billion by 2040 to expand data centers in Virginia.

    It also aims to invest 1.06 trillion rupees ($13 billion) in India by the end of this decade.

    Reuters
