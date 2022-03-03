English
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Amazon CEO Andy Jassy pledges logistics, cybersecurity support for Ukraine

    "Amazon stands with the people of Ukraine, and will continue to help," Jassy said, following Russia's invasion that Moscow has called a "special operation." Amazon, which earlier this week pledged to donate up to $10 million for humanitarian efforts, is the latest company to mobilize in offering aid.

    Reuters
    March 03, 2022 / 08:03 AM IST
    Amazon CEO Andy Jassy

    Amazon.com Inc is using its logistics capability to get supplies to those in need and cybersecurity expertise to help governments and companies as part of its support for Ukraine, Chief Executive Andy Jassy said on Twitter on Wednesday.

    "Amazon stands with the people of Ukraine, and will continue to help," Jassy said, following Russia's invasion that Moscow has called a "special operation." Amazon, which earlier this week pledged to donate up to $10 million for humanitarian efforts, is the latest company to mobilize in offering aid.
    first published: Mar 3, 2022 08:03 am

