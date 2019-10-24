App
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 07:52 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Amazon buys healthcare start-up Health Navigator

The deal comes after the company acquired online pharmacy PillPack last year, pitting itself against drugstore chains, drug distributors and pharmacy benefit managers.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Amazon.com Inc said it bought healthcare start-up Health Navigator, its second purchase in the healthcare services industry.

The deal comes after the company acquired online pharmacy PillPack last year, pitting itself against drugstore chains, drug distributors and pharmacy benefit managers.

The company said the acquisition is a part of its new employee offering, Amazon Care, where employees of the e-commerce giant will be able to receive fast-paced access to healthcare facilities without having to make appointments.

Health Navigator was founded in 2014 by David Thompson, who is also its chief executive officer, and provides preliminary and final diagnosis and treatments on its digital platform.

The companies did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.

First Published on Oct 24, 2019 07:45 am

tags #Amazon #Health Navigator #Startup #World News

