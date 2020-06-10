Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft hit new highs as Nasdaq crosses 10,000

US technology majors - Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft - closed at fresh all-time highs on June 9, the day when the Nasdaq Composite Index rose to a new record-high.

Facebook, Apple and Amazon each logged over 3 percent gains while the stock of Microsoft was up 0.8 percent.

The combined capital of the four companies is now close to $5 trillion, with Apple leading the pack at nearly $1.5 trillion.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite jumped above 10,000 levels, albeit briefly, for the first time to end the session at 9,953.75. At closing, the S&P 500 was down about 0.8 percent and Dow Jones ended with a 1.09 percent word loss.