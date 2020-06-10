App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 08:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft hit new highs as Nasdaq crosses 10,000

The combined capital of the four companies is now close to $5 trillion, with Apple leading the pack at nearly $1.5 trillion.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

US technology majors - Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft - closed at fresh all-time highs on June 9, the day when the Nasdaq Composite Index rose to a new record-high.

Facebook, Apple and Amazon each logged over 3 percent gains while the stock of Microsoft was up 0.8 percent.

The combined capital of the four companies is now close to $5 trillion, with Apple leading the pack at nearly $1.5 trillion.

Close
Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite jumped above 10,000 levels, albeit briefly, for the first time to end the session at 9,953.75. At closing, the S&P 500 was down about 0.8 percent and Dow Jones ended with a 1.09 percent word loss.


Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 08:20 am

tags #Amazon #Apple #Facebook #markets #Microsoft #Nasdaq Composite #world

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

U-turn: WHO clarifies remarks after it said coronavirus transmission by asymptomatic people is "very rare"

U-turn: WHO clarifies remarks after it said coronavirus transmission by asymptomatic people is "very rare"

Repatriation flights on June 10: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on June 10: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Canada, US set to extend border closure to end-July: Sources

Canada, US set to extend border closure to end-July: Sources

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.