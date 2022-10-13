English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Aluminium spikes 7% after report of US ban of Russian supplies

    Benchmark aluminium was up 3.3% at $2,309 a tonne at 1612 GMT after briefly spiking 7.3% to $2,400 a tonne.

    Reuters
    October 13, 2022 / 07:12 AM IST
    Aluminium

    Aluminium

    Aluminium prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME) soared on Wednesday after Bloomberg reported that the United States was considering a ban on Russian aluminium in response to the conflict in Ukraine.

    Benchmark aluminium was up 3.3% at $2,309 a tonne at 1612 GMT after briefly spiking 7.3% to $2,400 a tonne.

    The Biden administration is considering raising tariffs on Russian aluminum to levels so punitive they would effectively ban Russian aluminium producer Rusal, Bloomberg said, citing unnamed people familiar with the decision-making.

    The White House and the Treasury Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

    Rusal (RUAL.MM) is the world's largest aluminium producer outside China, supplying the world with 6% of its needs estimated at around 70 million tonnes this year.

    Close

    Related stories

    It too did not immediately respond to request for comment.

    A ban would almost certainly send prices soaring.

    After the U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Rusal and the LME barred its metal in 2018, aluminium prices rose 30% over the course of a few days.

    The LME last week launched a discussion paper on the possibility of banning Russian aluminium, nickel and copper from being traded and stored in its system.

    Sources in the metal industry say there is concern that Russian metal producers will be unable to sell their metal and will deliver it to registered LME warehouses, which could distort prices.

    Western countries have imposed sanctions on Russian banks and wealthy individuals connected to President Vladimir Putin since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began in February, but so far there are no restrictions on buying Russian metal.
    Reuters
    Tags: #aluminium #Russia #US #World News
    first published: Oct 13, 2022 07:12 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.