Alphabet shrugs off advertising slump, driven by search engine

New York Times
Apr 26, 2023 / 07:42 AM IST

The company on Tuesday reported revenue of $69.8 billion in the first three months of 2023, up 3% from a year earlier and beating analysts’ average estimate of $68.9 billion.

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, returned to sales growth despite an advertising slowdown, receiving a boost from the popularity of its search engine after a slump that had sapped its earnings in recent months.

The internet giant’s profit fell 8% to $15 billion, exceeding Wall Street expectations of $13.9 billion, according to data compiled by FactSet. It was the company’s fifth consecutive decline in quarterly earnings, but Alphabet said it recorded $2.6 billion in charges related to recent layoffs and office-space reductions.

The results were a reminder of the resilience of Google’s search engine, the core of the world’s largest digital advertising machine. Revenue from the search engine rose almost 2% to $40.4 billion in the first quarter, higher than analysts’ estimates of $39.4 billion. The company also serves promotions on its video platform YouTube and on various sites across the web.