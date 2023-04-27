 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Alphabet, Meta lure back advertisers as smaller rivals expected to struggle

Reuters
Apr 27, 2023 / 07:19 AM IST

Following a pandemic-led spending bonanza by advertisers who wanted to reach customers online, ad sales-reliant tech firms faced tough comparisons in the past several quarters.

Advertisers are sticking with safe havens Alphabet and Meta Platforms in an uncertain economy, their quarterly results showed, likely helping the tech giants take market share away from smaller digital ad sellers such as Snap Inc.

Customers cut their ad budgets after interest rates rose and record-high inflation fueled worries about the economy.

This year, though, the social media ad market is expected to grow at a slightly faster pace than in 2022, according to a report last month from media and intelligence firm MAGNA.

"Advertisers are simply going back to platforms they know, like and trust," said Brian Mulberry, a portfolio manager at Zacks Investment Management.