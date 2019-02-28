Almost 200 train passengers were stuck in snow for nearly 2 days in the US

Around 183 panic-stricken passengers of an Amtrak train heaved a sigh of relief after the train finally halted at a station. For two days, it had been stuck in a deep wall of snow, and the passengers were not allowed disembark given safety concerns.

The train -- Coast Starlight -- left Seattle at 9.45 am on Sunday and was supposed to reach Los Angeles in less than 12 hours, but it turned into a rather long one, 37-odd-hours long to be precise. It hit a downed tree that was lying on the track after getting caught in a blizzard.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the train service apologised for the "extended delay", but stood by its decision of not letting passengers get off the carriage while it was stranded in Oakridge.

Scot Naparstek, Chief Operating Officer, Amtrak, said: "With more than a foot of heavy snow and numerous trees blocking the track, we made every decision in the best interest of the safety of our customers during the unfortunate sequence of events."

He added: "With local power outages and blocked roads, it was decided the safest place for our customers was to remain on the train where we were able to provide food, heat, electricity, and toilets."

After finally reaching a station, the harrowed passengers opened up to the media and gave detailed accounts of their ordeals.

After being stuck for 24 hours, passenger Rebekah Dodson said in a Facebook live video: "We're running low on supplies. There is more snow on the way and we are stranded for another night… Please send help if possible."

She told Washington Post later that everyone could guess something was amiss by the way the train came to a screeching halt.

Initially, the passengers were told the train would reach its destination only a couple of hours late, but as the crew got to repairing it, things just dragged on, Dodson said. The adverse weather made it all the more difficult for the train to be towed away.

Red Cross volunteers reached put to the exhausted passengers and offered them food, water, and blankets. It is believed that Amtrak would refund tickets and offer compensations too.