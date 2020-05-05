App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 12:34 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Almar Latour Named CEO of Wall Street Journal Publisher Dow Jones

Latour takes over the helm following the departure of William Lewis effective May 15, the Wall Street Journal owner said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

News Corp said on Monday it had appointed Almar Latour as Chief Executive Officer of Dow Jones.

Latour takes over the helm following the departure of William Lewis effective May 15, the Wall Street Journal owner said.

The company had said last month that Lewis, who has been in the role for about 6 years, was stepping down.

Latour is currently serving as publisher for Barron's Group and executive vice president at Dow Jones.

First Published on May 5, 2020 12:30 pm

tags #Almar Latour #Dow Jones #News Corp #Wall Street Journal #World News

