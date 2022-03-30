English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Ally of Pakistan's ruling party to support no-confidence motion against Imran Khan as govt loses majority in lower house

    The government has lost its majority in the lower house of the Pakistan parliament.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 30, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST
    File image of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan (Image: Reuters)

    File image of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan (Image: Reuters)

    Muttahida Qaumi Movement - Pakistan (MQM-P), an ally of Pakistan's ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) which leads the government, has decided to support the opposition in its no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan which is expected on April 3, news agency ANI reported quoting Geo TV.

    After this, the government has lost its majority in the lower house of the Pakistan parliament. With 177 members, the opposition has now more supporters in the national assembly and they don't need the support of disgruntled PTI MNAs.

    On the other hand, the Pakistani government has only 164 members in the parliament. The Pakistani National Assembly has a total strength of 342 members, with the majority mark being 172.

    The PTI-led coalition was formed with the support of 179 members, but now, after MQM-P left the party, PTI is standing with 164 members in support and the Opposition has now 177 members of supporters in the national assembly and they don't need the support of disgruntled PTI MNAs.

    With agency inputs
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Imran Khan #Pakistan PM Imran Khan #Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan #Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf
    first published: Mar 30, 2022 08:59 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.