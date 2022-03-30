Ally of Pakistan's ruling party to support no-confidence motion against Imran Khan as govt loses majority in lower house

File image of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan (Image: Reuters)

Muttahida Qaumi Movement - Pakistan (MQM-P), an ally of Pakistan's ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) which leads the government, has decided to support the opposition in its no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan which is expected on April 3, news agency ANI reported quoting Geo TV.

After this, the government has lost its majority in the lower house of the Pakistan parliament. With 177 members, the opposition has now more supporters in the national assembly and they don't need the support of disgruntled PTI MNAs.

On the other hand, the Pakistani government has only 164 members in the parliament. The Pakistani National Assembly has a total strength of 342 members, with the majority mark being 172.

With agency inputs