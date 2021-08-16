MARKET NEWS

All military and civilian flights halted at Kabul airport: Pentagon

AFP
August 16, 2021 / 10:34 PM IST
(Image: AFP)


All military and civilian flights have been halted at the Kabul airport because of the crowds of civilians who have surged out onto the runways, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Monday.

"US military forces are on the scene working alongside Turkish and other international troops to clear the area of people. We do not know how long this will take," Kirby said.
