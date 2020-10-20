All-female scientific coalition calls for protection of Antarctic Peninsula

Climate change and human activity are harming Antarctica and threatening wildlife from humpback whales to microscopic algae, more than 280 scientists and conservation experts say in urging protections for the icy region.

The coalition - all women - called for creating a new marine protection area around Antarctica, as governments on Monday began a two-week meeting of the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources.

Two Antarctica areas are already protected: The South Orkney Islands and the Ross Sea. The new protection area, proposed in 2018 by commission members Chile and Argentina, would cover the western Antarctic Peninsula, the northernmost part of the southernmost continent.

The peninsula’s complex ecosystem includes penguins, seals and tiny crustaceans called krill, which are the main staple for hundreds of marine animals, including fish, birds and baleen whales.

Unlike with the rest of Antarctica, one-third of which remains unvisited, there are no large areas of the peninsula untouched by humans. Fishing, tourism, climate change and research infrastructure all present challenges to the wildlife, the scientists say in a commentary published in this week’s journal Nature.