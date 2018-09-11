App
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 02:52 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Alibaba's JV in Russia to use Russia's payment system: RDIF

Russia started to develop its own payment system, known as Mir, after western sanctions were first imposed in 2014 over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis.

A new joint venture between Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba and Russian firms will use Russia's payment system, Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Tuesday.

Mir is used in Russia in addition to international payment systems, including Visa and MasterCard. Dmitriev said Alibaba's intention to invest in Russia was important for Russia's economic growth.
