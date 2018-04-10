App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Apr 09, 2018 09:41 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Alibaba's Jack Ma urges Facebook to fix privacy issues

Ma, speaking at the Boao Forum for Asia in China's southern Hainan province, was asked about privacy issues that have dogged Facebook in recent weeks after it said the personal information of up to 87 million users may have been improperly shared with political consultancy Cambridge Analytica.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, on Monday urged Facebook Inc to resolve its data privacy problems, a day before the social media giant's founder, Mark Zuckerberg, was due to appear at U.S. congressional hearings.

Ma, speaking at the Boao Forum for Asia in China's southern Hainan province, was asked about privacy issues that have dogged Facebook in recent weeks after it said the personal information of up to 87 million users may have been improperly shared with political consultancy Cambridge Analytica.

"The senior management should take responsibility, say, hey, from now we start to work on it," Ma said after initially refraining from weighing in on the issue.

"I will not make a comment about Facebook, but I will say, Facebook, 15 years ago, they never expected this thing to grow like that," he said.

related news

"Right, it's like a social network, it's got two billion people using it! So all of the problems they did not realise came up! It is the time we fix it," he said.

"But I think the problem would be solved, we should not kill the company because of these problems," Ma said, speaking in English.

Zuckerberg will appear before the U.S. Senate Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Tuesday to address questions about how his company handles its users' data.

On Friday, Facebook backed proposed legislation requiring social media sites to disclose the identities of buyers of online political campaign ads and introduced a new verification process for people buying "issue" ads.

"The most important solution is, you respect the data, you respect the security, you respect the privacy," Ma said.

tags #Alibaba #jack Ma.Facebook #World News

most popular

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.