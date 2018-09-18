App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2018 03:46 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Alibaba's Jack Ma says US-China trade friction could last 20 years

Ma was speaking at an Alibaba investor conference hours after Washington said it would impose duties on an extra $200 billion worth of Chinese imports, drawing a warning from Beijing that it would retaliate.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Alibaba chairman Jack Ma said on Tuesday that trade frictions between the United States and China could last for two decades and would be "a mess" for all parties involved, citing weak trade rules.

Ma was speaking at an Alibaba investor conference hours after Washington said it would impose duties on an extra $200 billion worth of Chinese imports, drawing a warning from Beijing that it would retaliate.

Ma said trade tensions would likely impact Chinese and foreign companies immediately and negatively. He predicted that Chinese businesses would move production to other countries in the medium-term to get around the tariffs.

"You may win the battle, but you lose the war," Ma said at the shareholder event in Hangzhou.

related news

"Middle term, a lot of Chinese business will move to other countries," he added. Ma said new trade rules were needed over the longterm.

"Even if Donald Trump retired, the new president will come, it will still continue...We need new trade rules, we need to upgrade the WTO," he said, referring to the World Trade Organization.

Ma made the comments in what he said was his last speech to shareholders as chairman of the Chinese internet giant.

He announced last week that he will step down within a year and hand the company reins to chief executive Daniel Zhang.

Ma met with U.S. President Donald Trump last year in a high-profile meeting where he promised to create 1 million US jobs linked to small merchants selling items on Alibaba platforms.

Trade relations have since deteriorated between China and the US in a tit-for-tat escalation in tariffs.
First Published on Sep 18, 2018 03:42 pm

tags #Alibaba #Business #China #Jack Ma #United States

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.