you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 03:41 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Alibaba to continue to invest aggressively: Executive

Alibaba's executive vice-chairman Joe Tsai struck an optimistic note about China and said people were over worried about the country's economy, adding that Chinese consumers were still fundamentally very strong.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will continue to invest aggressively despite an uncertain business environment, a senior company executive said at a Reuters BreakingViews event on Friday.



Comments from Tsai come at a time when China's economy has seen growth plumb the lowest in nearly three decades amid faltering domestic demand and bruising U.S. tariffs.
First Published on Jan 25, 2019 03:18 pm

