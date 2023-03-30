English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Moneycontrol & Property Share present a webinar on Wealth Generation Through Commercial Real Estate on Thursday, 30th March 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Alibaba restructuring to enhance decision-making, CEO Daniel Zhang says

    Daniel Zhang's comments come two days after Alibaba announced its largest restructuring in the company's history, which will see it change into a holding company structure with six business units, each with their own boards and CEOs.

    Reuters
    March 30, 2023 / 06:12 AM IST
    Alibaba restructuring to enhance decision-making, CEO Daniel Zhang says

    Alibaba restructuring to enhance decision-making, CEO Daniel Zhang says

    Alibaba Group's restructuring will allow all business units to become more agile, and enhance faster decision-making and faster responses to market changes, the tech conglomerate's Chief Executive Daniel Zhang said on Thursday.

    Alibaba began laying the groundwork for the restructuring over the past few years, he told a conference call.

    Zhang's comments come two days after Alibaba announced its largest restructuring in the company's history, which will see it change into a holding company structure with six business units, each with their own boards and CEOs.

    The restructuring also opens up the possibility for each unit to raise funds through its own initial public offer (IPO).

    Reuters
    Tags: #Alibaba #Daniel Zhang #World News
    first published: Mar 30, 2023 06:12 am