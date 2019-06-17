Alibaba proposes one-to-eight stock split ahead of up to $20 billion Hong Kong listing

China's Alibaba Group Holding has proposed a one-to-eight stock split ahead of a listing in Hong Kong later this year that is expected to raise up to $20 billion.

The split, to be presented to shareholders for a vote at an annual general meeting in Hong Kong on July 15, will increase flexibility in the firm's capital raising activities, including the issuance of new shares, the e-commerce giant said.

The firm's board recommends shareholders to vote in favour of the proposal, it added in its statement dated June 14 but published on the company's website on June 17.

"The ... subdivision will increase the number of shares available for issuance at a lower per share price," it added.

Alibaba has filed confidentially for a Hong Kong listing, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this month.