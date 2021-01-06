MARKET NEWS

Alibaba plans to raise at least $5 billion via dollar bond this month: Sources

Depending on investor response, proceeds could reach $8 billion which Alibaba is likely to use for general corporate expenditure, one of the people said.

Reuters
January 06, 2021 / 08:45 AM IST
Rank 6 | Alibaba | Company: Retail | Brand value: $1,52,525 million | Brank value change: 16 percent (Image: Reuters)

Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba Group Holding Ltd plans to raise at least $5 billion through the sale of a U.S. dollar-denominated bond this month, four people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Depending on investor response, proceeds could reach $8 billion which Alibaba is likely to use for general corporate expenditure, one of the people said.

The plan, including the timeline, is not final and subject to change, the people said, declining to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Alibaba declined to comment.
first published: Jan 6, 2021 08:41 am

