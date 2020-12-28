MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Alibaba Group increases share repurchase programme to $10 billion

"This Share Repurchase Program will be effective for a two-year period through the end of 2022," Alibaba said in a statement.

Reuters
December 28, 2020 / 07:45 AM IST
Q. With a total lockdown in China, Alibaba has initiated a new initiative to entice customers who have no way to check the quality of the fruits and vegetables they are buying of its platform TaoBao. What is this new initiative which promises to keep China’s produce flowing from farm to table?

Q. With a total lockdown in China, Alibaba has initiated a new initiative to entice customers who have no way to check the quality of the fruits and vegetables they are buying of its platform TaoBao. What is this new initiative which promises to keep China’s produce flowing from farm to table?

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Sunday its board has authorized an increase in the company's share repurchase programme to $10 billion from $6 billion.

"This Share Repurchase Program will be effective for a two-year period through the end of 2022," Alibaba said in a statement.
Reuters
TAGS: #World News
first published: Dec 28, 2020 07:31 am

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | Real Estate will be back in investors’ portfolio for next 5 years: Sunil Rohokale of ASK Group

The Market Podcast | Real Estate will be back in investors’ portfolio for next 5 years: Sunil Rohokale of ASK Group

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.