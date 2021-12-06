MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Alibaba appoints Toby Xu as new chief financial officer

Toby Xu joined Alibaba from PWC three years ago and was appointed deputy chief financial officer in July 2019, Alibaba said.

Reuters
December 06, 2021 / 07:08 AM IST
Alibaba (Source: Reuters)

Alibaba (Source: Reuters)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said Toby Xu, will succeed Maggie Wu as the company’s chief financial officer from April, a move it described as part of the company’s leadership succession plan.

Xu joined Alibaba from PWC three years ago and was appointed deputy chief financial officer in July 2019, Alibaba said.

Wu, who helped lead three Alibaba-related company public listings as CFO, will continue to serve as an executive director on Alibaba’s board, the company said.

"We are focused on the long-term, and succession within our management team on every occasion is always in the service of ensuring Alibaba will be stronger and better positioned for the future," Alibaba Chairman and CEO Daniel Zhang said in the statement.
Reuters
Tags: #Alibaba #CFO #Toby Xu #World News
first published: Dec 6, 2021 07:09 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.