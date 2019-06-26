App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2019 04:07 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Alibaba aims to double Tmall brands with English portal

The company said in a statement it wants to make Tmall, which currently hosts 20,000 international brands across 77 countries and regions, more appealing and accessible to niche, small- and medium-sized brands from other countries.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba on June 26 launched an English-language website for its Tmall marketplace aimed at merchants, in an attempt to double the number of international brands on the platform to 40,000 in the next three years.

The company said in a statement it wants to make Tmall, which currently hosts 20,000 international brands across 77 countries and regions, more appealing and accessible to niche, small- and medium-sized brands from other countries.

The new portal comes as Alibaba is facing lean e-commerce revenue growth, which has been further threatened by the ongoing US-China trade spat, and increased competition from rivals such as recently listed Pinduoduo Inc

Close

"We believe the launch of this English-language website will expedite the process for brands and merchants to introduce their products to Chinese consumers," said Yi Qian, deputy general manager, Tmall Global.

Initially, interested brands were able to get in touch with Alibaba mainly through trade shows, personal introductions, or its Chinese-language website, the company said.

The new English-language portal, which will assist merchants with tasks such as opening shops on Tmall, will eventually be available in other languages such as Spanish and Japanese, the e-commerce giant added.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 26, 2019 03:57 pm

tags #Alibaba Group #Companies #world

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.