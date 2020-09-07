Alexei Navalny out of medically induced coma: Berlin hospital

'He is responding to verbal stimuli,' Charite hospital said in a statement, reporting that the 44-year-old's condition 'has improved'.
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who Germany says was poisoned by a weapons-grade Novichok nerve agent, is now out of a medically induced coma and is being weaned off mechanical ventilation, the Berlin hospital treating him said September 7."He is responding to verbal stimuli," Charite hospital said in a statement, reporting that the 44-year-old's condition "has improved".
First Published on Sep 7, 2020 06:57 pm