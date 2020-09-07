172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|alexei-navalny-out-of-medically-induced-coma-berlin-hospital-5809411.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2020 06:57 PM IST

Alexei Navalny out of medically induced coma: Berlin hospital

'He is responding to verbal stimuli,' Charite hospital said in a statement, reporting that the 44-year-old's condition 'has improved'.

AFP

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who Germany says was poisoned by a weapons-grade Novichok nerve agent, is now out of a medically induced coma and is being weaned off mechanical ventilation, the Berlin hospital treating him said September 7.

"He is responding to verbal stimuli," Charite hospital said in a statement, reporting that the 44-year-old's condition "has improved".
tags #Alexei Navalny #Germany #Russia #World News

