Alexei Navalny: Doctors refusing to let Vladimir Putin’s ‘poisoned’ opponent leave Russia, claims aide

Doctors treating Alexei Navalny, a fierce critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, for suspected poisoning have refused to allow him to be taken out of the country for treatment, his press secretary has said. According to doctors, Navalny is too sick to be moved.

The development came just an hour before an aircraft was due to arrive in the Siberian city of Omsk, where Navalny is currently in a coma in a hospital. He was to be taken to a hospital in Germany.

“The plane we have organised for Alexei’s evacuation should land in an hour,” The Guardian quoted Kira Yarmysh, Navalny’s press secretary as saying. “The ban on transporting Navalny is an attempt on his life.”

The hospital’s chief doctor told Navalny’s team that his condition was “unstable” but did not give more details.

On August 20, Yarmysh had announced that Navalny is in a serious condition after suffering severe symptoms of what she said she believed was deliberate poisoning.

Navalny, a fierce critic of Putin, started feeling ill while returning to capital Moscow from Siberia’s Tomsk on August 19. His aircraft had made an emergency landing in Omsk so that he could be rushed to a hospital. Before boarding the flight, Navalny had drunk tea at a cafe at the Tomsk airport.

"We assume that Alexei was poisoned with something mixed into his tea. It was the only thing that he drank in the morning. Doctors say the toxin was absorbed faster through the hot liquid. Alexei is now unconscious," Yarmysh said.

Navalny is a lawyer and anti-corruption activist and has served several stints in jail in recent years for organising protests against Putin’s government.

The 44-year-old has helped release investigations into what he has said are outrageous examples of official corruption.

Russia will be heading for regional elections in September. Navalny and his allies have been preparing for these polls and trying to get support for candidates they back.