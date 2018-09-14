Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for diabetes drug

Alembic Pharmaceuticals said it has received tentative approval from the US health regulator to market Alogliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride tablets, an anti-diabetes medication, in the US market.

The company's product is a generic version of Takeda Pharma USA's Kazano tablets, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

Alogliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride tablets had an estimated market size of $22.5 million in the US for 12 months ending December 2017, according to the market data.

Alembic now has a total of 77 abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) approvals from the USFDA.

Shares of the company gained 1.17 percent to settle at Rs 647.70 apiece on BSE.