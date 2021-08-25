MARKET NEWS

English
Al Capone's belongings to be auctioned off

The auction event will be held on October 8 in Sacramento and will be hosted live. The total inventory value of the 174 items that would be auctioned is stated to be up to $715,000.

Moneycontrol News
August 25, 2021 / 10:45 PM IST
Vintage silver print photograph of Al Capone (seated) and associates at Hot Springs, Arkansas (Image: AP)

Several items which were under the personal possession of late gangster Al Capone are set to be auctioned in California, nearly seven decades after his death.

The auction event is scheduled to be held on October 8 in Sacramento and will be hosted live. The total inventory value of the 174 items that would be auctioned is stated to be up to $715,000.

Witherell’s Luxury Asset Auctioneers, which would be conducting the auction, has uploaded the list of items that would be auctioned at the event titled 'A Century of Notoriety: The Estate of Al Capone'.

Notable possessions of the Prohibition-era gangster that would be up for grabs include his pistol 'sweetheart', a collection of his artwork and letters, his diamond-monogrammed watch, and bedroom furniture from Capone's Palm Island home, among others.

One of the most intriguing items in the lots is Capone's three-page letter to his Sonny, which he wrote with a pencil in October 1931 -- the month in which he was convicted and sentenced to 11-year jail in a tax evasion case. The letter, according to Witherell, is estimated to be sold at a price ranging from $25,000 to $30,000.

Diane Patricia Capone, one of the granddaughters of Capone who has authorised the auction, said people are not aware of his "personal story as a father and grandfather and his painful path of redemption while at Alcatraz".

“That is the unknown Capone I talk about in my book and it’s the story that comes to life with these family treasures," she said in a statement issued by Witherell's.

Capone, notably, was part of Chicago Outfit, one of the most organised crime syndicates of the United States in the early 20th century. He headed the gang for seven years until his imprisonment in 1933. The gangster died in 1947 in Florida after suffering a stroke.
Tags: #Al Capone #auction #Chicago Outfit #United States
