Airport security trays carry more germs than toilets: Study

Moneycontrol News

A new study has revealed that airport security trays are swarming with germs which are not even found in the airport toilet. The study, published in the journal BMC Infectious Diseases, said that these security bins are a hotbed for bacteria that can cause several illnesses in humans like flu and common cold.

As reported by CBS News, the study, conducted by the researchers from the University of Nottingham and Finnish National Institute for Health and Welfare collected samples from a variety of surfaces at Finland's Helsinki Vantaa airport during the peak period of seasonal influenza in 2015–16.

As per the results, half of the trays tested positive for viruses like influenza A and B viruses and rhinovirus or adenovirus.

The researchers said that the results make sense given that the security process is mandatory for all the passengers and the plastic security trays are "rapidly recycled and potentially touched by several hundred passengers per day."

"We found the highest frequency of respiratory viruses on plastic trays used in security check areas for depositing hand-carried luggage and personal items," the scientists wrote. "These boxes typically cycle with high frequency to subsequent passengers, and are typically seized with a wide palm surface area and strong grip."

In the study, some of the other surfaces that tested positive for such sickness- inducing germs include handrails of stairs, the desk and glass dividers at the passport control point, and a plastic toy in the children's play area.