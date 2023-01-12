 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Airlines hope for return to normal on Thursday after FAA outage snarls US travel

Reuters
Jan 12, 2023 / 06:36 AM IST

More than 8,200 flights have been delayed so far and over 1,200 canceled according to FlightAware in the first national grounding of flights in about two decades, industry officials said. Many officials compared the grounding to what occurred after the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

(Representational image: Philip Myrtorp via Unsplash)

The U.S. aviation sector was struggling to return to normal following a nationwide ground stop imposed by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) early Wednesday over a computer issue that forced a 90-minute halt to all U.S. departing flights.

More than 8,200 flights have been delayed so far and over 1,200 canceled according to FlightAware in the first national grounding of flights in about two decades, industry officials said. Many officials compared the grounding to what occurred after the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

The total number of flights was still rising but airline officials expressed confidence that normal operations could largely return by Thursday, absent new issues.

The cause of the problem with a pilot-alerting messaging system was unclear, but U.S. officials said they had so far found no evidence of a cyberattack. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said an issue with safety messages sent to pilots prompted the outage.

The "immediate focus is technical, understanding exactly how this happened, why the redundancies and the backups that were built into the system were not able to prevent the level of disruption," Buttigieg said.

He said the ground stop was the "right call" to make sure messages were moving correctly and there is no direct evidence of cyberattack.