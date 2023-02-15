 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Airline SAS network hit by hackers, says app was compromised

Reuters
Feb 15, 2023 / 06:07 AM IST

Karin Nyman, head of press at SAS, told Reuters at 2035 GMT that the company was working to remedy the attack on its app and website.

Scandinavian airline SAS said it was hit by a cyber attack Tuesday evening and urged customers to refrain from using its app but later said it had fixed the problem.

News reports said the hack paralysed the carrier's website and leaked customer information from its app.

"We aren't able to say a lot more right now as we are right in the attack right now," she said, adding that the app was at that point working fine.