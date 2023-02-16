 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Airbus sees higher deliveries, cautions on production for A320

Bloomberg
Feb 16, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST

For 2023, the planemaker plans to hand over 720 aircraft, in line with its original 2022 projection, which ended up coming in short, at 661 planes.

An Airbus A220 at the Airbus Canada LP assembly and finishing site in Mirabel, Quebec, Canada, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Air Lease Corp. is seeing demand for single-aisle jets like Airbus SE's A320neo and A220 families outstrip the planemakers' current rates of manufacturing. Photographer: Graham Hughes/Bloomberg

Airbus SE projected higher deliveries for this year and will accelerate output of its largest models as long-haul travel rebounds, while scaling back production of its bestselling A320 family with supply-chain disruptions continuing to ripple through the industry.

For 2023, the planemaker plans to hand over 720 aircraft, in line with its original 2022 projection, which ended up coming in short, at 661 planes. For the monthly output of its A320-family model, Airbus wants to build 65 units by the end of 2024, and go to 75 in 2026. Both goals are a year later than Airbus's previous projections.

“This is a very disruptive environment, coming from different sources, that’s making us inefficient,” Airbus Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Faury said on a call with analysts to discuss full-year earnings. “When will we be back to 2018 levels of productivity, I don’t know.”

Airbus is moving ahead more carefully on narrow-bodies after the company missed an already-reduced delivery target last year. For 2023, the planemaker plans to hand over 720 aircraft, in line with its original 2022 projection, which ended up coming in at 661 planes. Faury has cautioned that supply constraints will continue to plague the industry at least for the rest of this year, and he called the delivery shortfall last year “quite frustrating.”