Last Updated : Jul 11, 2018 07:54 AM IST | Source: PTI

Airbus secures $5.4 bn contract from JetBlue for A220-300 jets

The announcement came just a few hours after the planemaker received delivery of its first A220-300 jet, formerly the C series of the Canadian aircraft manufacturer Bombardier.

US airline JetBlue has signed a deal to purchase 60 A220-300 jets at a catalogue price of USD 5.37 billion, European aircraft maker Airbus has said. "JetBlue became the first customer for the newly-rebranded Airbus A220 aircraft, signing a memorandum of understanding for 60 firm orders for the larger A220-300 model," Airbus said in a statement yesterday.

Last year, Airbus bought a majority stake in production of Bombardier's narrow-body 100 to 150-seater planes.

Airbus and Bombardier joined forces in a bid to take on US archrival Boeing.

In addition, JetBlue "converted 25 of its current orders for Airbus A320neo aircraft into orders for the larger A321neo. JetBlue's A321neos and A220s will be powered by Pratt & Whitney GTF engines," Airbus said.

"JetBlue's selection of the A220 aircraft as a complement to its growing A320 Family fleet is a tremendous endorsement -- both of the A220 itself and of the way these two aircraft can work together to provide airline network flexibility and a great passenger experience," said Airbus's chief commercial officer, Eric Schulz.
First Published on Jul 11, 2018 07:42 am

tags #JetBlue #World News

