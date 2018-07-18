Airbus says Pratt & Whitney catching up on engine delays

European planemaker Airbus said on Wednesday that supplier Pratt & Whitney was catching up on engine delays and there would be an improvement especially in the second half of the year.

Airbus has faced a backlog of up to 100 A320neo jets sitting on the ground outside factories without their engines due to delays in deliveries, mainly from US-based Pratt & Whitney.

Airbus is holding an investor meeting on day three of the Farnborough Airshow near London.