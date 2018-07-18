App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 06:23 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Airbus says Pratt & Whitney catching up on engine delays

Airbus has faced a backlog of up to 100 A320neo jets sitting on the ground outside factories without their engines due to delays in deliveries, mainly from US-based Pratt & Whitney.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

European planemaker Airbus said on Wednesday that supplier Pratt & Whitney was catching up on engine delays and there would be an improvement especially in the second half of the year.

Airbus is holding an investor meeting on day three of the Farnborough Airshow near London.
First Published on Jul 18, 2018 06:15 pm

tags #Companies #Current Affairs #World News

