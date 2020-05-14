App
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 09:27 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Airbus must be 'resized' to tackle crisis, bosses told: Sources

Chief Executive Guillaume Faury told Airbus bosses to "face reality" in a briefing on the crisis, which has left an estimated 14,000 aircraft or two thirds of the global airliner fleet idle and manufacturers and airlines battling to save cash.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Planemaker Airbus has told top staff that the company must be "resized" in plans to be set out by around end-June and is ready to cut jet production again to tackle any second wave of the coronavirus crisis, people briefed on the matter said.

Faury once again warned that Airbus may not survive without change and insisted that "radical," "proactive" and urgent steps were needed, according to people briefed on the presentation.

An Airbus spokesman said "no decision has been made about next steps" and added it was too early to speculate on jobs.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 14, 2020 09:20 pm

tags #Airbus #Business #coronavirus #World News

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.