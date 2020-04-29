AirAsia will not take jet deliveries this year, re-looking at Airbus order book

Malaysia's AirAsia Group Bhd said on Wednesday it did not intend to take any new aircraft deliveries this year due to the sharp fall in demand from the coronavirus crisis and was relooking at its order book with Airbus SE.

Reuters last week reported Airbus has put six jets up for sale after giving up on AirAsia taking delivery of them, according to sources familiar with the matter.

AirAsia is one of the European manufacturer's largest customers.