App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2020 01:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Air Force One: A look at the US President Donald Trump's official aircraft

The plane has the President’s executive suite, two kitchens which can feed 100 people, and a medical suite with a doctor always on board

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
(Image: Reuters)
(Image: Reuters)

President of the United States Donald Trump is scheduled to visit India from February 24-25, in what would be his first visit to the country. Trump along with wife Melania Trump will travel by Air Force One, which is the aircraft traditionally used to transport US Presidents.

The moniker was initially used for any US Air Force aircraft that ferried US Presidents but currently describes two highly customised Boeing 747-200B series aircraft, as per the White House official website.

Dubbed as one of "the most recognised symbols of the US Presidency" the planes feature the words "United States of America", the US flag and the US President's Seal, it added.

Close

Inside it has 4,000 square feet of floor space across three levels, including the President’s executive suite, two kitchens which can feed 100 people, and a medical suite with a doctor always on board. The medical suite can also be converted into an operating room if required, the website noted.

related news

The aircraft also houses quarters for senior advisors, Secret Service officers, the press, and other guests who travel along with the President.

It further states that onboard electronics are hardened to protect against electromagnetic pulse. "Air Force One is equipped with advanced secure communications equipment, allowing the aircraft to function as a mobile command centre in the event of an attack on the US," the site added.

There is provision for mid-air refuelling, and the aircraft has an unlimited range to transport the US President. Several cargo planes usually fly before the Air Force One to provide the President with required supplies and services in the remote locations.

The Air Force One is maintained and operated by the Presidential Airlift Group, which is part of the White House Military Office.

The other well-known vehicle that Trump will use during his visit to India is an armoured limousine called 'The Beast'.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 19, 2020 01:22 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Donald Trump #Trump India visit #US #World News

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.