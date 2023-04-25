Age is just a number, but will it affect Joe Biden’s re-election bid? What reactions suggest

United States President Joe Biden, on April 25, announced his re-election bid with the promise of “saving” America from the extreme right-wing Republicans who are bent on taking away a woman’s autonomy over her own body.

“Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours. That’s why I’m running for re-election as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job,” said United States’ oldest President ever, while formally launching his campaign video online.

Also read: US President Joe Biden formally launches 2024 re-election bid

As Joe Biden, who turned 80 in November 2023, announced his candidacy to seek a second White House term in 2024, he bet that experience and achievements will top voter concerns about age. He became the oldest president in US history when he took office in 2021, aged 78. He would be 82 at his second inauguration and 86 by the time he left office -- almost a decade older than the previous record-holder, Ronald Reagan, who finished his second term at 77.

Although Biden’s annual medical report released in February says he is “fit” for the job, questions persist on the risks of a sudden health deterioration at such an advanced age. At the very least, Biden will be taking the issue of age into uncharted territory. Also read: Grey power: As Joe Biden announces re-election bid, a look at world's oldest elected leaders Related stories Punjab ex-CM Parkash Singh Badal dies aged 95

Drone spotted over Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence

Defamation case: Rahul files appeal in Gujarat HC against Surat sessions court order Internet personality Oli London attacked the Democrat saying “You should be in a retirement home”. And he is not the only one. A Reuters/Ipsos poll found nearly half the US Democrats voting against him seeking re-election next year, stating that he “is too old to run, a worrisome sign for the 80-year-old”. According to a Reuters report, the three-day opinion poll completed on Monday, a day before he announced his re-election bid, showed an American public unenthused by the prospect of a rematch between Biden and his predecessor and current leading Republican rival, Donald Trump, with about two-thirds of respondents overall not wanting either to run again in 2024. Among their own parties, 44 percent of registered Democratic respondents said Biden should not seek a second term, compared to 34 percent of Republicans who said Trump should not run again, according to the national poll. However, not everyone seems to be bothered by Biden's age. Georgia Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock, for instance, celebrated his re-election bid and said: “We’re still in a battle for the soul of our nation, and I’m proud to stand with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in this pivotal moment because I know they will keep working to push Georgia and our country forward. Georgia’s got your back!” Meanwhile, the Republican Party reacted to President Joe Biden's announcement by calling him “out of touch”. “Biden is so out of touch that after creating crisis after crisis, he thinks he deserves another four years,” the Republican National Committee said in a statement. “If voters let Biden ‘finish the job,’ inflation will continue to skyrocket, crime rates will rise, more fentanyl will cross our open borders, children will continue to be left behind, and American families will be worse off.” (With agency inputs)

Moneycontrol News