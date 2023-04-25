 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Age is just a number, but will it affect Joe Biden’s re-election bid? What reactions suggest

Moneycontrol News
Apr 25, 2023 / 05:47 PM IST

Although US President Joe Biden's annual medical report released in February says he is "fit" for the job, questions persist on the risks of a sudden health deterioration at such an advanced age.

Joe Biden's campaign bid

United States President Joe Biden, on April 25, announced his re-election bid with the promise of “saving” America from the extreme right-wing Republicans who are bent on taking away a woman’s autonomy over her own body.

“Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours. That’s why I’m running for re-election as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job,” said United States’ oldest President ever, while formally launching his campaign video online.

As Joe Biden, who turned 80 in November 2023, announced his candidacy to seek a second White House term in 2024, he bet that experience and achievements will top voter concerns about age. He became the oldest president in US history when he took office in 2021, aged 78. He would be 82 at his second inauguration and 86 by the time he left office -- almost a decade older than the previous record-holder, Ronald Reagan, who finished his second term at 77.