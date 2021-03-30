After Suez Canal blockage, Ever Given's Indian crew might face legal consequences: Report

Ever Given (Image: AP)

The Indian members of the crew on the Ever Given container ship that blocked traffic through the Suez Canal will likely come under scrutiny once an investigation begins, media reports suggest.

The Indian government and the seafarers' organisations are concerned about legal issues, including the likelihood of criminal charges, that the 25 Indian crew members might face, The Times of India reported.

There is a possibility that the captain and some of the crew might be restrained from travelling further, the report said. They might also be placed under house arrest until the investigation is over.

Traffic through the Suez Canal resumed on March 29, after the container ship that blocked traffic for a week was dislodged. The 400-metre-long ship, which was carrying around 20,000 containers, is owned by Japanese company Shoei Kisen Kaisha.

The chaos disrupted global trade, causing losses worth billions. About 15 percent of world shipping traffic transits the Suez Canal, according to a Reuters report.

Experts on March 30 boarded the vessel and began a probe into the causes for the blockage, Associated Press reported.

The vessel is currently sitting idle in Egypt's Great Bitter Lake, just north of the site where it previously blocked the canal. A senior canal pilot told the news agency that experts were looking for signs of damage and trying to determine the cause of its grounding.

Washington Post separately reported that the investigation might look into the performance of the two Egyptian canal pilots who were on board, and their relationship with the ship's captain.

(With inputs from Associated Press)